Bill Goldberg Shows Off His Rare and All-Original 1969 Dodge HEMI Charger R/T

Famous for his wrestling career, Bill Goldberg is also a car nut. He's been collecting classic and modern automobiles since the late 1990s, and his garage is packed with rare gems. The 1969 Dodge HEMI Charger R/T you see here is one of his most beloved rigs.
Goldberg says the 1969 HEMI Charger is his all-time favorite muscle car from the golden era and the vehicle that got him into collecting classics. It's the second Mopar he bought in his early collecting years and the first HEMI he got his hands on.
Finished in B5 Blue, one of the coolest Mopar hues out there, the Charger looks flawless from every angle. That's because the muscle car was completely restored in 1989 and has been pampered ever since. Goldberg says he drove it for only around 100 miles (161 km) in over 20 years, so it's definitely a garage queen.
It's also a very rare classic. Sure, 1969 was a record year for the Dodge Charger with 104,978 units sold, but only a tiny fraction of those cars left the assembly line with the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8. Specifically, Goldberg's hardtop is one of only 432 examples equipped with the range-topping, 2x4-barrel mill. That's only 0.41% of the total production.
But wait, there's more! Goldberg's Charger is also a four-speed manual HEMI, which narrows it down to one of only 119 units with this drivetrain setup. If we also factor in the B5 Blue color and other options, it's probably pretty close to being a one-of-one gem.
And that's not the only impressive thing about this Charger. On top of being rare and in fabulous condition, this R/T is also one of those Mopars that's still highly original. And it's not just the engine and transmission that are numbers matching. This rig is all-original from bumper to bumper, save for the wheels, battery, and various powertrain components that need to be changed regularly.
All told this 1969 Charger R/T is a museum piece and a classic muscle car that could win prizes at any Concours d'Elegance. And I bet it would cross the auction block for more than $200,000. It's not going anywhere, though. Goldberg loves it to bits, and you can see it from how he talks about it.
Personally, I'd like to see this Charger come out of the garage more. However, long-term storage remains a solid option, given that Mr. Goldberg has too many cars to choose from when going for a joyride.
And while I love the 1969 Dodge HEMI Charger, his 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 "Lawman" remains my favorite. Granted, it's not exactly suited for public roads, but it's a stunning dragster in excellent condition for a car that was raced for years and paraded in military bases in Asia.
