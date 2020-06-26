Biker and Cyclist Collide to Make the Day for Every Car Driver in the World

Rest assured, you don't suffer from dissociative identity disorder. There's a very simple explanation for it: there are plenty of idiots in all three camps, and you mostly notice the behavior of those in the ones you're not part of at the moment. It's less likely for a cyclist to be bothered by another cyclist, but very likely to have a few unwanted interactions with some car drivers. And so on.In this situation here, car drivers are mere spectators as we have a biker and cyclist crossing paths in the most literal way. The video starts 45 seconds before the incident takes place, which allows us to see two things: one, the cyclist running a red light at full speed (notice the biker's head shaking) and then weaving in the middle of the empty street; two, the biker accelerating well over the speed limit before letting the engine slow down the bike as he neared the next intersection.None of the two is particularly relevant to what happened next, but it does provide some context. So, the cyclist is in front riding close to the curb before starting to move toward the left side of the lane. The biker approaches at a greater speed clearly confused but waits to see the cyclist's next move. The man on the bike moves further to the left entering the second lane, which is when the biker makes his move and passes on the right.Out of the blue, the cyclist turns right himself and slams the biker in the side, falling over his bicycle. The fact he stopped pedaling as well as the position of his legs were clear giveaways of his intentions, but you can't expect others to pick up on clues, especially not in fractions of a second and especially not when there are clear rules. The biker clears the intersection, stops, and goes to check on the cyclist clearly infuriated by the latter's road manners. There are some f-bombs, so discretion is advised. The dialogue that follows is somewhat comical (not in the least because the word "dude" is a bit overused), but the two manage to remain civil. Neither one makes a very convincing plea for their cases, but that's probably due to the adrenalin rush that clogs the brain in those moments. I'm a cyclist too, I've been rammed off, so I know what that's like.Unlike the cyclist here, though, I wasn't at fault. No, really. Him, on the other hand, is clearly the only one to blame with two very clear mistakes under his belt: the first one is entering the second lane, which anyone would interpret as a clear signal he was going in any other direction but right; the second is failing to signal his right turn. That can be forgiven when you hug the curb and it's physically impossible to be undertaken (though cyclists should still do it to let vehicles in the first lane that turn right know they don't have to wait and can begin the maneuver), but he was miles away from the curb, so it doesn't apply.It's pretty clear who is at fault in my opinion but give the video a look and tell us what you think. I'd like to hear from somebody who thinks otherwise, though it's hard to imagine even the most hardcore cyclist could find any excuses for this guy's behavior.