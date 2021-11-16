Biden Signs H.R. 3684, Turns It Into Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Joe Biden had two major projects for his administration: the H.R. 3684 - Invest in America Act and the H.R. 5376 - Build Back Better Act. We say "had" because the first became law after Biden signed it on November 15. Remember to call it Bipartisan Infrastructure Law from now on.
The Build Back Better Act is still in discussions in Congress, one of them related to a controversial incentive for EVs based on where and by who they are manufactured. According to the current plan, customers will get $4,500 more in federal tax credits if their electric cars are built by unionized American factories. Multiple automakers have already shown they will not accept this without a fight.
Regarding the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, it will provide $1 trillion not only for creating an EV infrastructure in the U.S. The goal for these investments is much broader: “better roads and bridges,” “public transit,” creating more jobs, getting rid of lead pipes, and high-speed internet access.
In the parts that have to do with EVs, Biden plans to replace the America yellow school bus fleet with “American-made, zero-emission buses.” The investment also contemplates creating the “first-ever national network of electric vehicle chargers.”
Of the $1-trillion investment, $550 billion will be spent in the next five years. The most significant chunk ($110 billion) will go to roads and bridges. Power infrastructure will demand another $73 billion. Electric vehicles will receive $7.5 billion in this period. Remember, it still does not have anything to do with the federal tax credit. That will only arrive when the Build Back Better Act is approved by Congress and signed by Biden.
Discussions around H.R. 5376 are still ongoing after it was presented on September 27. It is yet to pass in the House of Representatives to go to the Senate. When it is approved there, it goes to the POTUS. Biden is probably anxious to sign this other law: he bets it will help the U.S. be more competitive in electric cars than China already is.
