U.S. EV Tax Credits May Go to $40,000 EVs for Those Making Less Than $100,000

With the debates around the H.R. 3684 - Invest in America Act, automakers may have thought money would flow without limits for their EV enterprises. Well, the U.S. Senate showed it would not be that easy after approving a non-binding amendment to the bill. According to it, EV tax credits should be limited to electric cars below $40,000 and only to people that make less than $100,000 per year.

7 photos