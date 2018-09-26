autoevolution
 

Betsy and Big Red, the Most Common Name For American Pickup Trucks

Next time you hear your spouse they plan on taking out an unknown Betsy or Big Red, you might want to think twice before throwing a fit.
Americans love their pickup trucks. The country is a magnet for this type of vehicles, which for the local customer blend a workhorse with a cool ride and a car for taking kids to school. For most Americans, pickups are also part of the family.

A study conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Chevrolet revealed some very interesting details on how Americans perceive, own and behave with their trucks.

For 57 percent of the 1,012 adults ages 18+ surveyed, the pickup is considered a part of the family. So much so that 27 percent of them even name their trucks with, you know, human names.

The survey revealed that the most common names for trucks are Betsy and Big Red, the latter with also used in common variations like Little Red or Old Red.

The trucks are so important for Americans that 60 percent of them say they “can’t live without” theirs, whatever that means. 38 percent even claim to love their pickups more than any other object they own.

All this pickup-mania is embedded into the Americans’ minds at a young age, as 26 percent of them learn how to drive in one, andy 9 percent have had their first kiss in such a vehicle.

Chevrolet, the company which commissioned the study, is the biggest seller of pickups in the U.S. Last year, the carmaker sold nearly 950,000 pickups, making for the most such vehicles sold for the fourth consecutive year.

“This focus on understanding truck customers is integral to Chevrolet’s success and helps fuel the most successful truck business in the industry,” said Chevrolet in a statement.

“Chevrolet’s devotion to truck customers has shaped everything from the all-new 2019 Silverado 1500 to the creation of the Chevrolet Truck Legends program.”
