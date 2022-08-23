Beowulf CATV to Take Care of America’s Soldiers in the Freezing Cold

At the beginning of last year, the U.S. Army let slip it is in need of a new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) for use in extreme conditions. Two defense contractors, Oshkosh Defense and BAE Systems, jumped on the bandwagon with the ST Engineering-based Bronco and the Beowulf, respectively, but as usual in such cases, there can only be one winner. And this time, it’s Beowulf.

6 photos