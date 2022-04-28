Titan XD 4400 Adrenalin Is a Military-Grade Camper Able to Sustain Life During Apocalypse

No matter what comes your way, you can be sure that this Titan XD 4400 4×4 Camper Conversion will gracefully prevail. Built on top of a military-grade truck, it can climb any terrain while also offering life support in off-grid adventures and even during a crisis.
It might not be the most handsome camper we’ve ever seen, but its rugged look naturally derives from its military DNA. The camper is built on top of a flat-bed truck similar to those that BAE Systems supplied to the U.S. military. Only about 50 are said to be sold to civilians under the defunct Titan Trucks brand. This explains why this camper conversion is listed on Bring a Trailer as a 2012 model but rest assured this is brand new and is being sold by its manufacturer, Adrenalin Industries.
The company that builds extreme overlanding rigs bought the 2012 Titan XD 4400 truck in 2020 and converted it into a camper. The truck relies on a powerful Cummins 6.7-liter inline-six turbodiesel engine which offers 325 horsepower and 860 pound-feet (1,166 Nm) of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to all four wheels. A locking rear differential is also on the menu, helping in difficult crossings. You won’t have to worry about a flat tire either, as the truck features 395/85R20 Goodyear MV/T tires that are rated for combat duty.
Don’t be fooled by its utilitarian looks, as this camper offers everything you need for supreme comfort onboard. There’s a queen-sized bed inside and still plenty of space left for a complete kitchen and a bathroom with a shower. Thermal comfort is also taken care of thanks to the 20k BTU air conditioner and the Webasto diesel-fueled heater.
The roof of the camper has been reinforced to allow walking on it, while an aluminum storage bin is installed above the cabin. This can be accessed via ladders installed on both sides of the cabin. Most of the roof is occupied by a 1,200-watt solar panel array that can power everything on board. A 400-Ah li-ion battery storage system serves as a backup during the night and on darker days, so this camper can be used off-grid for extended periods.
The Titan XD 4400 4x4 camper is sold on Bring a Trailer with an offer for $100,000 at the time of writing. It’s a no reserve sale, but don’t let your hopes take off before knowing a similar unit sold a year ago for a whopping $241,000. This seems like a fair price considering its capabilities, so expect the auction to heat up in the next six days left until the hammer falls.
