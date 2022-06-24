UK’s Elite Maritime Troops Are Testing an Unbeatable 57.5 MPH Armored Boat

Aircraft carriers and frigates usually grab all the attention when it comes to military ships, but there are several other types of water beasts operating behind the scenes, which are just as impressive.
The Special Boat Service commandos are in the process of testing a new armored boat, a craft that cuts through the waves at high speed and is capable of top-level intercepting operations. According to The Mirror, this new “toy” is worth a whopping $1.2 million (£1 million).
Not nearly as well-known as the Royal Navy troops or the Royal Marines, the Special Boat Service (SBS) is meant to be shrouded in secrecy. As the elite maritime counter-terrorism unit of the Royal Navy, the SBS is comprised of some of “the most capable soldiers in the entire British military.” Two years ago, SBS commandos rescued a vessel called Nave Andromeda from Nigerian hijackers, off the Isle of Wight. And it reportedly only took nine minutes.
Established during World War II, this special unit conducts highly-classified operations, such as undercover raids. Due to this unit’s nature, hardly any public information about the SBS troops and their toys is available.
The Mirror reports that the latest addition is a high-speed craft made to replace the Pacific 950. Both of them are designed by the acclaimed BAE Systems. This new boat stands out to its low-profile, rigid hull from BAE Systems’ Stormblade range, and it has reportedly proved to be “unsinkable” in previous trials.
With enough room for up to six commandos, it’s designed to be airlifted to where it needs to intervene, via a Chinook helicopter, or parachuted from a C-130 Hercules aircraft.
In addition to being ultra-fast, speeding at 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph) this secretive boat is equipped with a night-vision system and top-notch electronic warfare features. It’s capable of counter-acting remotely-controlled bomb attacks, while the specialized crew onboard maintains communication with other warships and supporting aircraft.
Not nearly as well-known as the Royal Navy troops or the Royal Marines, the Special Boat Service (SBS) is meant to be shrouded in secrecy. As the elite maritime counter-terrorism unit of the Royal Navy, the SBS is comprised of some of “the most capable soldiers in the entire British military.” Two years ago, SBS commandos rescued a vessel called Nave Andromeda from Nigerian hijackers, off the Isle of Wight. And it reportedly only took nine minutes.
Established during World War II, this special unit conducts highly-classified operations, such as undercover raids. Due to this unit’s nature, hardly any public information about the SBS troops and their toys is available.
The Mirror reports that the latest addition is a high-speed craft made to replace the Pacific 950. Both of them are designed by the acclaimed BAE Systems. This new boat stands out to its low-profile, rigid hull from BAE Systems’ Stormblade range, and it has reportedly proved to be “unsinkable” in previous trials.
With enough room for up to six commandos, it’s designed to be airlifted to where it needs to intervene, via a Chinook helicopter, or parachuted from a C-130 Hercules aircraft.
In addition to being ultra-fast, speeding at 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph) this secretive boat is equipped with a night-vision system and top-notch electronic warfare features. It’s capable of counter-acting remotely-controlled bomb attacks, while the specialized crew onboard maintains communication with other warships and supporting aircraft.