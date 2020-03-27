Bentley Continental GT3s Race Against Coronavirus in Assetto Corsa Competizione

As the fight against the coronavirus intensifies around the world, more and more people and organizations are getting involved. After a little over a month of inaction, seeing how this pandemic is just not going away, people have started pulling together and began raising funds to fight the virus.
For racing teams such an endeavor is not that difficult, given the wide variety of racing games available. We’ve already seen Formula 1, Porsche, BMW and more moving their business into the virtual realm, but they were just the beginning.
Bentley announced on Friday, March 27, it too will join the fight by fielding 4 Continental GT3s race cars in a monumental event scheduled to take place on Sunday.
At the hands of one of the biggest organizers of real world racing series, SRO, a special competition will be held in the Assetto Corsa Competizione game, on a simulated Monza circuit.
The four Bentleys will be driven by Bentley works driver Al Buncombe, K-PAX Racing’s Andy Soucek, CMR’s Arjun Maini and JRM’s Martin Plowman. They will be using their talents against 46 other competitors, 36 of which are real world racers.
“While it is of course disappointing to have to postpone rounds of the 2020 racing season, the health and safety of everyone is paramount. So, we have taken the skill set of our motorsport department and put them into action in the virtual world,” said in a statement Paul Williams, Bentley’s Director of Motorsport.
“Our drivers and technicians have been busy all week working on the set-up of the virtual Continental GT3 and it’s lap time around Monza is now representative of the real world. It’s a one-hour race so we think strategy could play a big role – we may not have the fastest outright lap time but we’re happy enough with our race pace.”
The race will start on Sunday, March 29, and it will be broadcast live at this link.
Bentley announced on Friday, March 27, it too will join the fight by fielding 4 Continental GT3s race cars in a monumental event scheduled to take place on Sunday.
At the hands of one of the biggest organizers of real world racing series, SRO, a special competition will be held in the Assetto Corsa Competizione game, on a simulated Monza circuit.
The four Bentleys will be driven by Bentley works driver Al Buncombe, K-PAX Racing’s Andy Soucek, CMR’s Arjun Maini and JRM’s Martin Plowman. They will be using their talents against 46 other competitors, 36 of which are real world racers.
“While it is of course disappointing to have to postpone rounds of the 2020 racing season, the health and safety of everyone is paramount. So, we have taken the skill set of our motorsport department and put them into action in the virtual world,” said in a statement Paul Williams, Bentley’s Director of Motorsport.
“Our drivers and technicians have been busy all week working on the set-up of the virtual Continental GT3 and it’s lap time around Monza is now representative of the real world. It’s a one-hour race so we think strategy could play a big role – we may not have the fastest outright lap time but we’re happy enough with our race pace.”
The race will start on Sunday, March 29, and it will be broadcast live at this link.