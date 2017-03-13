Bentley Bentayga vs. Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Comparison includes Drag Race

"Davai Bentayga," sceams the Russian at a quarter-million euro Bentley as he tries to outgun a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe. But the Merc has no chance of winning anyway.

SUV with a powerful V8 engine has always been the defacto car for Russia's oligarchs. However, there's a new must-have 4x4 accessory, and it's got gnarling.



To be honest, the guys at Drag Times have already drag raced the Bentley Bentayga on their airfield strip. However, this one is done in the city, which is more dangerous. It takes us way back to when the same Russian beat the Porsche Macan with an



Bentley says that the Bentayga is the most powerful production SUV in the world. But that title belongs to the Mercedes- AMG G65. It's not the quickest either, as the



Let's look at the specs, starting with the new kid. Beneath the Bentayga's vast hood lies a brand new, twin-turbocharged W12 engine displacing 6 liters, mated to an 8-speed gearbox and one of the most advanced 4x4 systems of the moment. Its suspension is controlled by a 48V operating system with electronic roll control added. The 608 PS and 900 Nm of torque allow it to reach 100 clicks in 4.1 seconds and go on to a top speed of around 187 mph or 301 km/h.



Meanwhile, the GLE Coupe is derived from the old ML-Class, so it's not the last word in terms of modern underpinnings. However, it packs an old-fashioned twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 punch with 585 PS and 760 Nm of torque, enough to get to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. Oh, and it's about 90 kilos lighter than the Bentayga, but with optioned out cars, the advantage can swing either way.



This comparison review is in Russian, but we hope you'll still like it. A white Mercedeswith a powerful V8 engine has always been the defacto car for Russia's oligarchs. However, there's a new must-have 4x4 accessory, and it's got gnarling.To be honest, the guys at Drag Times have already drag raced the Bentley Bentayga on their airfield strip. However, this one is done in the city, which is more dangerous. It takes us way back to when the same Russian beat the Porsche Macan with an Audi RS Q3 . Do you want overhead footage shot by drone in the middle of the city? They've got that too.Bentley says that the Bentayga is the most powerful production SUV in the world. But that title belongs to the Mercedes-G65. It's not the quickest either, as the Tesla Model X can do much more ludicrous 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprints. However, the GLE 63 and X5/X6 M don't stand a chance unless they are tuned.Let's look at the specs, starting with the new kid. Beneath the Bentayga's vast hood lies a brand new, twin-turbocharged W12 engine displacing 6 liters, mated to an 8-speed gearbox and one of the most advanced 4x4 systems of the moment. Its suspension is controlled by a 48V operating system with electronic roll control added. The 608 PS and 900 Nm of torque allow it to reach 100 clicks in 4.1 seconds and go on to a top speed of around 187 mph or 301 km/h.Meanwhile, the GLE Coupe is derived from the old ML-Class, so it's not the last word in terms of modern underpinnings. However, it packs an old-fashioned twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 punch with 585 PS and 760 Nm of torque, enough to get to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. Oh, and it's about 90 kilos lighter than the Bentayga, but with optioned out cars, the advantage can swing either way.