Bell 429 Twin-Engine Helicopter Completes Half a Million Flight Hours

Bell's 429 multi-mission helicopter's global fleet started 2022 with a major achievement, surpassing more than half a million flight hours. The recent milestone only adds to the list of its accomplishments given by its versatility, advanced features, and incredible performance.
Currently, there are more than 400 aircraft in service all over the world, offering customers a flexible platform. The Bell 429 is capable of performing complex modern missions, being used for law enforcement and search and rescue operations.
The fourth quarter of 2021 has been a busy end-of-year period for the Bell 429. In November, a helicopter demonstrator was unveiled at the European Rotors trade fair, showcasing its capabilities to law enforcement and military markets across the globe.
Then, later that month, the company announced the sale of a Bell 429 to Kuwait International Aircraft Leasing for use by the Ministry of Health, and, in October, the rotorcraft was selected as the New South Wales Police Force's main law enforcement aircraft. And the list of achievements continues to grow with the recent announcement.
The Bell 429 offers outstanding performance. Powered by two Pratt & Whitney engines, the helicopter can cruise at 173 mph (278 mph) speeds and cover 473-mile (761-km) distances. It also has a hover OGE ceiling of 11,290 ft (3,441 meters) and a maximum cargo hook capacity of 3,000 lbs (1,361 kg).
The aircraft features a standard eight-seat configuration, including the pilot. However, the flexible cabin can be configured to fit the customer's requirements depending on the mission profile. It can seat up to six people in its VIP configuration, featuring plenty of storage space and luxe amenities. It can also be customized to have room for a stretcher and an emergency medical team or optional rear clam-shell doors for easy cargo loading.
The Bell 429 comes with a range of advanced technologies as well. It's equipped with the Garmin GTN-750/650 system, which provides high-resolution terrain mapping, radio tuning, advanced navigation features and more in a single solution that helps reduce pilot workload.
This new milestone only comes to secure the helicopter's position as one of the most versatile rotorcraft solutions for operators worldwide.
