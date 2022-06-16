Beautiful Lancia Aurelia Spider America Will Have You Dreaming of the Wonderful 1950s

In our day and age, the name Lancia is somewhat of a joke in the automotive industry. Yet, from time to time, reminders of its past glory come to light in explosive fashion.
Born all the way back in 1906, the Italian carmaker gave birth over the years to some incredible machines and still is the holder of bragging rights for most rally Manufacturers' Championships won over the years.
Yet its current lineup of cars, horribly named for marketing purposes fashion city cars, comprises only one model. That would be the simply ugly Ypsilon, which over in Europe can be had fully loaded for Dodge Challenger money.
But, as said, things were not always like this. Back in time decades ago, Lancia was one of the Italian symbols of finesse, and there are few examples more suited for that definition than the Aurelia.
Born in 1950, the model was in production for just eight years, during which time it covered no less than six series and several body styles. The Aurelia Spider B24S we’re here to talk about today was in production for just one year, from 1954 to 1955, and only 240 of them left the assembly lines.
Of them, 181 were Spider Americas, and this is part of that select bunch. It arrived over in the U.S. almost a year ago, after being owned, driven and cherished on European roads only.
Now listed for sale on the lot of Canepa, Aurelia 0037 was born in 1955 and was owned over the years by several individuals, one of whom held on to it for 30 years.
Back in 2018, it entered a restoration process that was to last for no less than three years. Work conducted on it by Carrozzeria Dino Cognolato included the disassembling of the Spider “to the last nut and bolt,” a rebuild of the 2.5-liter V6 engine, and the overhauling of the 4-speed manual transmission.
We’re told the Aurelia “received many upgrades that improved the rideability and drivability while keeping the iconic timeless design,” and we’re talking mostly about structural upgrades, also meant to make the car capable of sustaining taller passengers.
Re-upholstered to the original spec and boasting an equally vintage Fontana top, the car has been stored in a temperature-controlled facility ever since it got to the States.
Canepa does not say how much it is asking for the Aurelia, but just to give you an idea, consider the fact a Spider such as this one once sold for $1.8 million at auction.
This Lancia goes complete with ownership history since new, tools, owner’s manual, restoration documentation, and two roof tops. A perfectly suited purchase for those wishing to turn a lot of heads at motoring events throughout the country.
