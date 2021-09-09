Bavarians Will Get to Ride in Intel’s Self-Driving Robotaxis at Over 80 MPH

5 Self-Driving Robocar Will Be Your Personal Assistant, Doesn't Need a Steering Wheel

Intel’s subsidiary Mobileye recently revealed its all-electric, self-driving robotaxis, at the IAA Mobility event in Munich. This was no random presentation though, as the company plans to introduce its autonomous taxis in the Bavarian city starting next year. 6 photos



Clients will be able to tell apart the regular ride-hailing cars from the autonomous ones by looking for the MoovitAV and SIXT branding on the vehicles.



Earlier this year, Germany passed the first federal law in the world to allow autonomous driving in regular traffic, and Mobileye’s vehicles are permitted to go up to more than 80 mph (130 kph), as stated by Jack Weast, vice-president of



Mobileye’s self-driving cars were produced by Chinese manufacturer NIO and there will initially be 50 autonomous vehicles deployed in Munich. The company hopes to grow that number by the end of 2022 and implement its technology all over Germany. Other European countries will follow during the next years.



The autonomous vehicles are six-passenger cars equipped with 13 cameras, three long-range LiDARs, six short-range LiDARs, and six radars.



Intel’s robotaxis are not the only ones being promoted these days by tech companies.



