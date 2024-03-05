"Barbie" License Plate Is Selling for $1.3 Million and It's Not Even Pink

The Barbie-mania has died down a bit following the release of the eponymous movie, which turned out to be the biggest box-office draw of the year 2023. But that's not to say it has gone away for good – it couldn't have because this is Barbie we're talking about.
So, if you're still feeling the Barbie spirit live on in your heart and might want to show it off to the world, this could be one way of doing it: a Barbie-inspired vanity license plate. Unmistakably Barbie but definitely not Barbie pink, this vanity plate also comes with the (probably desirable) distinction of being the most expensive in the UK.
"BAR 8IE" has been listed for sale on a specialized website, with an asking of £1,048,125, which is a hair over $1.32 million at the current exchange rate. The plate isn't pink but can go on any vehicle registered after January 1, 1967. If the sale goes through, this plate will become Britain's most expensive at nearly double the amount of the current record holder.
Make no mistake about it, the timing of the listing and the timing of the 2024 Oscars is no coincidence. The awards show will take place on March 10, and Barbie, with Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken who is never Kenough, is one of the night's biggest contenders. The movie is also a favorite to win in several major categories, so the seller is hoping to ride that wave to a finalized transaction.
As for the "BAR 8IE" license plate, it might be a potential record holder in its home country, but it can't hold a candle to the kind of money single-digit plates command in Dubai, the true land of all possibilities. Almost one year ago, the "P7" plate sold at auction for the equivalent of $15 million, setting a new world record.
In the super-exclusive social circles of Dubai, vanity license plates like the one reading "BAR 8IE" will get you banned from hotels and restaurants because only single- or double-digit plates will do. A vanity plate like this one, even if ridiculously expensive for us normies, is ridiculous – and perhaps a tell-tale sign that you're too poor to afford a single-digit one. How's that for putting things into perspective?
Even with the Barbiecore frenzy settling down a bit, the love humanity has for Barbie is an enduring one. The Mattel toy doll is well into her 60s, but she remains the most recognizable and beloved toy – including her vast collection of vehicles that includes everything from the iconic pink '56 Chevrolet Corvette to monster trucks, trailers, and campervans. Barbie is a very complex woman with a wide array of life interests, and her vehicles reflect that. Yes, we're still talking about the doll.
