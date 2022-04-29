Movie Barbie Will Drive an Electric Chevrolet Corvette, and It Will Be Fabulously Pink

As automakers adapt to changing market demands by embracing full-electric powertrains, including on their most iconic ICE (internal combustion engine) models, so must everyone else. Including Barbie.
Warner Bros. is currently working on a live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, aka two of the most gorgeous actors of their generation (*according to most of their fans) and, as such, perfect casting choices. The other day, Warners released the first photo of Robbie in character and, once you look past all the pink in it, you could see a hint of a possible General Motors movie tie-in.
This being a Barbie movie, it makes sense to have lots of pinks and bubblegum colors on anything from fashion (especially fashion), backdrops and cars. This first photo doesn’t disappoint in this regard, so Barbie is wearing color-blocking blue against a pink backdrop, as she’s sitting at the wheel of a Corvette, also fabulously pink.
Look a bit closer and you’ll see that the ‘Vette is an electrified restomod, as attested by the blue “EV” in the Chevrolet script and the visible charging port right next to it. It looks like a ‘56-’57 model that’s been reborn with an electric powertrain and restyled in a fun way, since it seems smaller than a regular Corvette, restomod or not.
The Barbie photo came out just as General Motors confirmed an electrified Corvette for next year, so you could call the timing a coincidence – if you believe in coincidences. Fox Auto reached out to Chevrolet for comment on the possibility of a movie tie-in, and they got a corporate version of a non-committal confirmation: “Barbie and Corvette have had a long-standing relationship and we’re excited to build on that in the Barbie movie. More to come on this and some other surprises.”
In her 63 years of glamour (yes, Barbie is really that old), Barbie has driven a string of cars, including Ferraris, Porsches and Austin Healeys, but her most iconic ride is considered the Corvette. As such, it only makes sense to put the live-action version of the doll, on the big screen for the first time, in one as well.
The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and will be out in theaters next summer. The synopsis is cryptic at best (“Barbie lives in Barbie Land and then a story happens”), so if the photo above got you excited, you’ll have to learn to be patient and brace yourself for the wait.
This being a Barbie movie, it makes sense to have lots of pinks and bubblegum colors on anything from fashion (especially fashion), backdrops and cars. This first photo doesn’t disappoint in this regard, so Barbie is wearing color-blocking blue against a pink backdrop, as she’s sitting at the wheel of a Corvette, also fabulously pink.
Look a bit closer and you’ll see that the ‘Vette is an electrified restomod, as attested by the blue “EV” in the Chevrolet script and the visible charging port right next to it. It looks like a ‘56-’57 model that’s been reborn with an electric powertrain and restyled in a fun way, since it seems smaller than a regular Corvette, restomod or not.
The Barbie photo came out just as General Motors confirmed an electrified Corvette for next year, so you could call the timing a coincidence – if you believe in coincidences. Fox Auto reached out to Chevrolet for comment on the possibility of a movie tie-in, and they got a corporate version of a non-committal confirmation: “Barbie and Corvette have had a long-standing relationship and we’re excited to build on that in the Barbie movie. More to come on this and some other surprises.”
In her 63 years of glamour (yes, Barbie is really that old), Barbie has driven a string of cars, including Ferraris, Porsches and Austin Healeys, but her most iconic ride is considered the Corvette. As such, it only makes sense to put the live-action version of the doll, on the big screen for the first time, in one as well.
The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and will be out in theaters next summer. The synopsis is cryptic at best (“Barbie lives in Barbie Land and then a story happens”), so if the photo above got you excited, you’ll have to learn to be patient and brace yourself for the wait.
#BARBIE— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 26, 2022
July 21, 2023
Only in theaters pic.twitter.com/mauCGpizD1