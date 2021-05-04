Aventon Goes Full Adventure-Mode with New Fat Tire High Tech Electric Bike

“Freedom” could easily be one of the trendiest words these days. And, with summer just around the corner, what better way to escape and to have fun than riding your trusted e-bike into the wild? Whether it’s an endless dirt road or your favorite beach, the new Aventure e-bike is built - and tested - to take you there.
Aventon’s newest bicycle is an exciting adventure class model that’s equipped for outside-the-city exploring, with the added benefit of an affordable price. You can enjoy the freedom of extended rides on various types of terrain, with a sleek and safe e-bike that’s ready to go.
The first thing about Aventure that gets your attention is the dynamic silhouette, with fat tires. These 4-inch tires are designed for a smooth ride on tricky surfaces, including sandy ones, snowy ones or dirt roads. They also come with built-in fenders for extra protection on rough terrain, and their reflective sidewalls help you stay a little more visible in the city.
The powerful 750W motor works great with the big tires and it can reach a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph), while the 720Wh integrated battery provides a 19-mile (30 km) range at maximum speed.
The interesting thing about Aventon is that they perform real-world testing for their products, so that people can get a better idea of what a bike is capable of. This new adventure version comes with 5 levels of pedal assist, with the first level ensuring a 53-mile (85 km) range, at 11 mph (18 kph). There’s also the throttle option, when the rider can go up to 20 mph (32kph), with a 27-mile (43 km) range.
The Aventure e-bike is also built with an advanced suspension fork, disk brakes and integrated lights. And, since connection is everything, you can easily sync your phone to the Aventon app and check out important data about your bike on the backlit LCD display.
Aventon’s new adventure bike is available in 3 sizes, with 2 color options (green or black), starting from $1,899.
