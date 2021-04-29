5 Lawmakers Are Mulling Over Trading In Old Cars for New e-Bikes

New Calibike 33c3 e-Bike Reaches Impressive Speeds with a Lightweight Build

Rafe Husain, an electrical engineer living in Southern California, started thinking about the e-bike of his dreams when a health problem limited his driving ability, a few years ago. This is how he eventually came up with the Calibike concept, an e-bike that would be fast enough to adapt to the infamous Los Angeles traffic.He noticed that some of the bikes are light, but too slow, while others are able to go faster, but are too heavy. So, the challenge was to develop an e-bike that would be both light and speedy.The bike’s unusual name (33c3) is actually a representation of its perfect proportions. First, there’s the 33 lbs (15 kg) weight. Calibike is built with a light aluminum frame that makes it easily portable, even up and down the stairs.Then, there’s the 33 mph (53 kph) maximum speed. The 33c3 has a 1,500 W motor that can reach high speeds compared to most e-bikes , especially considering how light it is.To round it all up, Calibike has a 33-mile (53 km) range. That is, if riding at maximum speed. If the speed is decreased to around 20 mph (32 kph), the range will increase up to 100 miles (161 km). Also, the Samsung 48v 15a integrated battery is lockable and can be fully charged in 6 hours.But that’s not all. The model also has front and rear disk brakes, night lights and a rear light, performance tires and a saddle with suspension. Plus, you also get an app that you can connect to your phone, which allows you to lock the bike and locate it.Calibike 33c3 is available for pre-order on Kickstarter , starting at $1,750.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.