Autonomous Underwater Robot Eelume Flaunts Its Acting Skills, Stars in Disaster Movie

The autonomous underwater robot called Eelume is a versatile modular vehicle with many potential applications. In addition to monitoring the depths of the sea, it can also star in movies. You can see it in action in the Norwegian disaster motion picture The North Sea.
We recently wrote a piece on a snake-looking underwater vehicle, a robotic arm whose advanced technology allows it to scour the depths of the ocean and form various types of vehicles for a variety of operations, thanks to its modular design.
Eelume was designed for use at oil and gas production facilities, offshore wind farms, pipelines, and so on, thanks to its ability to perform useful repair, maintenance, or inspection activities. This machine loves the water and can stay under it permanently, being connected to a docking station on the sea bed.
Its design allows it to stretch its joints and transit over long distances just like an angry torpedo, accessing hard-to-reach areas. Eelume is a state-of-the-art robot packed with high-tech features such as lights, a camera, sensors, a communication module, to offer just a few examples.
The robot recently landed its first contract with Norway-based inspection and survey company Argeo, proving that it can be a valuable asset in the offshore energy industry. Eelume can take over up to 70 percent of the activities, cutting down costs and increasing efficiency. But it also landed another gig in addition to that one, a movie role in the highly anticipated production The North Sea, playing in Norwegian cinemas right now.
Produced by Fantefilm, the movie has been sold in multiple countries worldwide. An oil platform collapsed on the Norwegian coast and researchers investigating the matter discover that it was just the beginning of what could be an apocalyptic catastrophe. We’ll stop here as we don’t want to give you any spoilers, in case we made you curious. You can watch the movie trailer below.
