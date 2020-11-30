Can’t use Your Yamaha in the Winter? Abarth Has the Perfect Alternative

Automechanika Shanghai Shows Opens a New Trend in Automotive Exhibition

While the world pandemic slammed the doors of the main international auto events, Frankfurt Messe found a way to open the doors for Automechanika Shanghai. 6 photos



Last year,



It is the first time the trade fair is held as a hybrid event, with a physical show at the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai hosting approximately 3,900 exhibitors. A digital platform was set up to accommodate all the participants who cannot travel to China.



Apart from the live event, the organizers took advantage of digital platforms and started online exhibitions. Thanks to the new tool “AMS Live,” exhibitors will be able to meet virtually with visitors from around the globe throughout Automechanika Shanghai. That gives them a chance to network and share ideas using various digital services, including live chats, video calls, and live streams.



Most German companies at the trade fair are presenting their products and services as part of the German Pavilion. The companies are taking advantage of the support provided by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), not to mention the professional organization and an attractive pavilion.



