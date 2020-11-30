Can’t use Your Yamaha in the Winter? Abarth Has the Perfect Alternative

It is called the Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha, a limited series performance car that celebrates the partnership between the carmaker and the MotoGP racing team.
It is aesthetically inspired by the livery of the 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s YZR-M1, featuring a dual color blue and black color scheme with the Monster “claw” on the hood, a tribute to the energy drink that sponsors the racing team. The dominant dark colors are contrasted with tar cold gray accents found on the door handles, side mirrors and bumper vents.
The interior is graced by a race car-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel, new Abarth sports seats with blue finishes, and the “Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP” logo on the head restraints, while the dashboard features discrete blue lining that complements the unique color theme.
kW; 168 PS) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque aided by a mighty Garret GT 1446 turbo. It is available with a classic five-speed manual or an optional five-speed robotic sequential transmission.
The nimble little 595 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.3 seconds with the manual gearbox and is a second slower with the automatic. Maximum speed is electronically limited to 218 kph (136 mph).
A Sport-mode button is added to the cockpit and it enables the engine to deliver maximum power, it recalibrates the power steering system to make it stiffer and helps the Record Monza exhaust system with active valve technology deliver a surprisingly mean, big-engine sound.
The braking system features 284-mm front and 240-mm rear self-ventilating rotors hugged by Bosch calipers. A Brembo upgrade kit is also available featuring perforated floating rotors and high-performance calipers.
To make this the most convenient daily driver for superbike enthusiasts, Abarth delivers the latest version of the 7" HD Uconnect infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto.
The new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is exclusive from every point of view, with production being limited to 2,000 units. To honor this, a custom numbered plaque is fitted on the central console, between the front seats.
Since winter is here and most riders cannot enjoy their bikes in the cold season, this special edition Abarth 595 is the perfect alternative, guaranteeing a hugely entertaining driving experience in a small but gorgeous MotoGP-inspired package.
It is aesthetically inspired by the livery of the 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s YZR-M1, featuring a dual color blue and black color scheme with the Monster “claw” on the hood, a tribute to the energy drink that sponsors the racing team. The dominant dark colors are contrasted with tar cold gray accents found on the door handles, side mirrors and bumper vents.
The interior is graced by a race car-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel, new Abarth sports seats with blue finishes, and the “Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP” logo on the head restraints, while the dashboard features discrete blue lining that complements the unique color theme.
kW; 168 PS) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque aided by a mighty Garret GT 1446 turbo. It is available with a classic five-speed manual or an optional five-speed robotic sequential transmission.
The nimble little 595 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.3 seconds with the manual gearbox and is a second slower with the automatic. Maximum speed is electronically limited to 218 kph (136 mph).
A Sport-mode button is added to the cockpit and it enables the engine to deliver maximum power, it recalibrates the power steering system to make it stiffer and helps the Record Monza exhaust system with active valve technology deliver a surprisingly mean, big-engine sound.
The braking system features 284-mm front and 240-mm rear self-ventilating rotors hugged by Bosch calipers. A Brembo upgrade kit is also available featuring perforated floating rotors and high-performance calipers.
To make this the most convenient daily driver for superbike enthusiasts, Abarth delivers the latest version of the 7" HD Uconnect infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto.
The new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is exclusive from every point of view, with production being limited to 2,000 units. To honor this, a custom numbered plaque is fitted on the central console, between the front seats.
Since winter is here and most riders cannot enjoy their bikes in the cold season, this special edition Abarth 595 is the perfect alternative, guaranteeing a hugely entertaining driving experience in a small but gorgeous MotoGP-inspired package.