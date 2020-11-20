3 Clean Looking 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup Needs Just a Little Cockpit TLC

Yamaha XS750 Oxford Is A Custom Cafe Racer with Vintage Vibes

The project we'll be looking at today revolves around a 1977 variant from DOHC inline-three fiend that hosts a solid displacement of 747cc and three Mikuni carbs with 34 mm (1.34 inches) throttle bodies.



The project we’ll be looking at today revolves around a 1977 variant from DOHC inline-three fiend that hosts a solid displacement of 747cc and three Mikuni carbs with 34 mm (1.34 inches) throttle bodies.



At approximately 7,500 rpm, the air-cooled monstrosity is perfectly capable of producing up to 64 untamed ponies. This ruthless force is handed over to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, leading to a respectable top speed of 106 mph (171 kph). Now, it’s quite safe to conclude that Yamaha’s 1977 XS750 was way ahead of its time.



Meyer’s one-off entity was nicknamed The Oxford. Its author kicked things off by removing the bike’s stock taillight unit and rear fender, while the subframe was shortened by six inches (15.24 cm). Next, the wizard went about chopping up the original tail section to fit onto XS750’s tweaked subframe.



Additionally, the aging engine was completely refurbished, receiving retuned carbs, a set of pod filters and a menacing three-into-one exhaust system that allows the mill to breathe with ease. The following step consisted of incorporating a full LED rear lighting kit into the modified tail and adjusting the front forks to level things out.



The Oxford’s front fender was trimmed to complement the new proportions and a pair of clip-on handlebars wearing Biltwell Recoil grips were also equipped. In between, we notice an aftermarket speedometer that keeps things clutter-free. To wrap it all up, the bodywork was enveloped in a graceful white base, joined by black decals on the gas tank, side panels and tail section.



