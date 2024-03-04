Audi TT RS Drag Races Lucid Air Sapphire, It's a Silent Victory

The average life expectancy of a man is about 75 years old, although it varies from country to country. With any luck, that means I will live up until around 2064. If most people drove sub-100-hp cars 40 years ago, I wonder if we'll all have 1000-hp vehicles towards the end of the 21st century.
We may reach fully autonomous driving status by that time. We need a tire technology leap to sustain driving at higher speeds in a safer and more extended way. And the same applies to the road network, too. People in that day and age might look at a Ferrari Enzo and say: "that's so slow!" Can you imagine that? I hope I'll still have what it takes to write stories about cars and drive them when I'm that old if the "thinking machines" don't take over by then.
The reason I went down a timeline slippery-slide like this is simple. The Lucid Air Sapphire feels like a glimpse into the future. I'm still astounded that it's relatively unknown to the masses, and I've even encountered automotive enthusiasts who have yet to learn what it is. I remember how it made a fool of a Bugatti Chiron and a Tesla Model S Plaid in a straight-line acceleration contest right before gapping a Ducati Panigale V4 SP2.
This tri-motor EV will send Toretto and his 10-second car crying back to his mommy and daddy. Despite weighing 5,335 lbs (2,420 kg), it can run the 1/4-mile (402 meters) in 9.1 seconds with an exit speed of 156 mph (251kph). It's not quite as fast as the Rimac Nevera, but that's an entirely different concept. I haven't driven the Lucid Air Sapphire yet, but it's definitely on my agenda for 2024.
It does not seem likely an Audi TT RS can stand a chance against it in a drag race, especially considering it's a 1,000-foot (304-meter) long stage. But the German sports car does have a few aces up its sleeve. The first warning sign is that it's running beadlock wheels and Mickey Thompson tires. Using that kind of setup with a stock engine is overkill.
But the inline five-cylinder powerplant now benefits from using a Precision 6870 turbo, which could provide up to 1,100 hp with the right engine and parts. This TT RS is counting on slightly less than that, which translates to about 820 hp to the wheels. The car is also 2,100 lbs (952 kg) lighter than its EV opponent, which might not be enough to even the odds.
In the first head-to-head battle, the Lucid Air Sapphire makes it look like a walk in the park as it almost teleports across the field. The TT RS isn't far behind, but it will need a helping hand to achieve the unexpected outcome of this race.
