Audi Sport Performance Parts Look The Biz On R8 And TT

11 Jul 2017, 10:02 UTC ·
by
The R8 is an exceptional breed of go-faster machine as is. And so is the TT in full-on RS form. But when it comes to sporty cars, enough is never quite enough. Enter Audi Sport Performance Parts, a package designed to improve the aesthetics of the R8 and TT to DTM-like levels.
Scheduled to go on sale in late summer 2017, the visual package will be initially available in Germany. Designed to be retrofittable, the Audi Sport Performance Parts treatment starts with dual canards on the sides of the front bumper and a more aggressive splitter. Bigger wheels and side skirts are on the menu as well, as is a carbon fiber rear wing and rear diffuser.

Arguably the most interesting addition in the case of the TT is a large air vent integrated into the hood, made out of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. All of the exterior additions combine to provide substantially improved downforce. The R8 V10, for example, boasts 250 kilograms (551 pounds) at 330 km/h (205 mph). That’s not all there is to the go-faster pack, tho’.

Everything from the wheels is designed to cut mass down, with the 20-inch wheels promising to reduce weight by 7.2 kilograms (15.9 pounds) and 8 kilograms (17.6 pounds), respectively. On the driving front, even more performance-oriented bits and pieces await R8 and TT customers.

Sport brake linings for both steel and ceramic discs, a freer-breathing Akrapovic exhaust system with titanium mufflers, and two- or three-way coilover suspension are the highlights. For the keenest of drivers, Audi Sport will gladly rip out the rear seats of the TT and fit a strut cross brace.

Pricing hasn’t been made public, but don’t expect Audi Sport Performance Parts to come cheap. In truth, the packages developed for the R8 and TT represent great first efforts from a company that intends to emulate what BMW has been doing with its M Performance Parts for a long while now.
