autoevolution

Audi Sales Drop 3.5 Percent in 2018

11 Jan 2019, 9:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Against the backdrop of what is shaping up to be a great year for being in the car making business, those instances when carmakers are posting negative sales figures for 2018 are rare.
11 photos
Audi e-tronAudi e-tronAudi e-tronAudi e-tronAudi e-tronAudi e-tronAudi e-tronAudi e-tronAudi e-tronAudi e-tron
Even so, such cases do exist, and among the first auto brand to say it lost some customers over the past 12 months is Audi. The brand with the four rings is, for now, the only one in the Volkswagen group to add a minus sign in front of last year’s percentages.

For short, Audi sold in 2018 a total of 1,812,500 cars, a number that represents a decrease of 3.5 percent over 2017. The reasons for this, says Audi, are the switch to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) test cycle in Europe, "numerous political and economic uncertainties," as well as the most extensive model revisions in recent years.

The WLTP was introduced last year, but given the fact that it coming into force was known for a long time, it didn’t affect other companies as much. The brands in the Volkswagen group seem to have been hit harder by it though.

“As expected, 2018 has proven extremely challenging with the largest model and technology campaign in Audi’s history – coinciding with the switch to the new WLTP test cycle,” said in a statement Bram Schot, Audi’s CEO.

“The positive feedback from our latest models demonstrates our brand’s strength, while we prepare for the new challenges ahead this year.”

China remained Audi’s best market, and the single one to have posted growth. Audi sold there 663,049 vehicles, a 10.9 percent increase over 2017.

In Europe and the U.S., the results are negative. 13.6 percent of new Audi cars were sold on the Old Continent (743,600 units), while in the States 223,323 units amounted to a 1.4 percent drop.

It’s not clear yet how much Audi’s negative results will weigh in the overall performance of the Volkswagen Group.
Audi sales 2018 WLTP decreasing sales China
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
AUDI models:
AUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 