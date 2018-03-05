Audi Kicks Off e-tron Prototype Hunt in Geneva

While most of Geneva visitors and tourists are getting ready to make their way to the Palexpo, some might postpone a visit to the event and embark on an Audi-branded adventure.

“Take a picture wherever you see one of our test vehicles and post your pictures using the hashtag #etron. We will feature the most beautiful pictures on our page here,” says the carmaker in an announcement.



To make hunting easy, Audi has also provided a map showing the route the e-tron prototypes would take on Geneva’s streets starting 4.30 pm, local time. The models would be out on the streets for two hours only, so a keen eye and a quick finger are required.



The e-tron SUV was expected to be presented this year, following several months of rumor and speculation. Initial information point to the use of a 95 kWh battery capable of providing a driving range of 300 miles (482 km), and three different power outputs to be offered on the production version.



