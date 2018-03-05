Audi Kicks Off e-tron Prototype Hunt in Geneva

autoevolution
While most of Geneva visitors and tourists are getting ready to make their way to the Palexpo, some might postpone a visit to the event and embark on an Audi-branded adventure.
On March 5 and 6, that is starting today, the German carmaker will parade through the city center of the Swiss town several e-tron prototypers, including the SUV model. Audi dares all in Geneva to keep their eyes open, snap a pic of the e-tron they see and get the satisfaction of having their photos posted on the specially-designed website.

“Take a picture wherever you see one of our test vehicles and post your pictures using the hashtag #etron. We will feature the most beautiful pictures on our page here,” says the carmaker in an announcement.

To make hunting easy, Audi has also provided a map showing the route the e-tron prototypes would take on Geneva’s streets starting 4.30 pm, local time. The models would be out on the streets for two hours only, so a keen eye and a quick finger are required.

The e-tron SUV was expected to be presented this year, following several months of rumor and speculation. Initial information point to the use of a 95 kWh battery capable of providing a driving range of 300 miles (482 km), and three different power outputs to be offered on the production version.

The pre-order book for the e-tron SUV opened back in January, the Germans taking the same marketing path chosen by Tesla for its EVs. Customers can reserve their e-tron for 2,000 euros in several European countries.

News of the e-tron to take to the streets of Geneva comes on the heels of Jaguar’s release of the I-Pace. The two models would fight for pretty much the same market segment, one that at this point does not exist in Europe (except for Tesla's Model X), but that is likely to become very crowded in the years ahead.
