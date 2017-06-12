autoevolution

Audi Germany Makes Pun Aimed at Elon Musk With Billboards

 
Audi’s e-tron Sportback concept, showcased this year, will get a production version in 2019.
Most of you already know the news, but everybody also knows that Tesla’s Model S sedan will be seven years old when the electric four-door coupe from the four-ringed brand will reach the market. What is the link between them? The answer is easy - a billboard posted in various places in Germany.

There was nothing wrong with the situation of having no electric automobiles in the Ingolstadt, as Audi joins many automakers who preferred to wait until EV technology reaches a higher level before offering a production model exclusively with this drive system.

Unfortunately for the German premium trio, as well as other competitors and market players, Tesla launched a production electric vehicle several years ago, and has long become a success story started by its CEO, Elon Musk.

Somehow, the advertising agency chosen by the German automaker decided it would be interesting to make a pun regarding the chief executive officer of the electric automobile brand, and to link it with future products from the four-ringed marque. The result is visible in the top of the story, as well as the embedded story seen below.

We agree that the pun is amusing to some, but we also feel that it may not be appropriate when comparing the accomplishments of Tesla in the field of electric vehicles to those of Audi strictly in that playing field.

The German company sells more units each year, makes more money, and has better results in motorsport. Just like Tesla, Audi has plenty of fans, which are usually divided between various products launched over the years by the company. In Tesla’s case, people are fans of the Model S or Model X, while some only liked the Roadster.

Regardless, there’s a chance that we do not fully comprehend German humor, but we can say that the company run by Musk, the person being referred to in the commercial, is a firm that already offers production electric vehicles appreciated by tens of thousands of clients. Audi’s first mass-produced electric car should be launched in 2018, and it ought to be as good as these taglines suggest.


