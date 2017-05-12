Audi Launching e-tron Compact to Rival Model 3, Replacing Mirrors With Cameras

The market has spoken, and it doesn't want compromise PHEVs. As such, Audi has sidetracked the North American launch of the Q7 e-tron and is working on three fully-electric e-tron cars.





Not only have concepts previewed this for years, but the Volkswagen 1.0-liter car, the XL1, put this into limited production. It's not surprising that Audi is just as focused on EVs as Volkswagen. But CEO Rupert Stadler officially confirmed even went as far as discussing three upcoming cars at the Vienna Motor Symposium.According to a report from Car and Driver magazine, the model previewed by the e-tron quattro concept will be the first to arrive, in 2018 as a 2019 model year. We already knew that, since Audi even detailed where it's going to be built.But what we didn't know is that there will be multiple powertrains, just like a Tesla. According to our source, the base model will start at around $60,000 and pack 300 horsepower, while the performance model will deliver 430 hp or up to 500 hp for short bursts of acceleration.But the most interesting part of the report is the not yet outlined e-tron premium compact. It's going to be built on the VW Group's MEB platform, like the ID Buzz , and will rival the Tesla Model 3 with a body slightly larger than an Audi A3.The thing is, we don't know if it's going to be a sedan or shaped like "the car of the future." But considering production will start in late 2019, a preview should arrive next year.Premium electric compacts are not a new idea. For example, Infiniti toyed with the idea and gave us the LED concept back in 2012. BMW was also rumored to turn the i5 into a four-door gap filled aimed squarely at the Chinese consumers. But Tesla remains the tech company to beat.One area where Audi is keen to innovate is streamlining. The production version of the e-tron quattro Sportback concept shown last month in Shanghai is going to have tiny cameras replacing the mirrors and displaying information on two OLED screens. In markets where this is not legal, the electric sports crossover will get conventional mirrors.Not only have concepts previewed this for years, but the Volkswagen 1.0-liter car, the XL1, put this into limited production.