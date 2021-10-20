Aston Martin Is Exploring Different Shades of Green for Next Year’s Formula 1 Car

If you’ve been watching Formula 1 on TV this year, there’s no way you’ve never mistaken Sebastian Vettel or Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin for a Mercedes. Sure, the dark pantone green livery looks stunning in real life and under certain lighting conditions, but from some angles, on TV, it can be quite hard to tell the two cars apart, even though one is green and the other predominantly black.
Earlier this year, team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitted that something must be done in order for the Silverstone-based team’s car to stand out more to viewers at home.
“I believe we should be looking at making it pop a little bit more on television, without losing the green when you’re looking at it outside,” he said.
More recently though, Szafnauer opened up about the challenges of creating a new paint scheme, especially as it pertains to next year’s radically different car.
“We just started looking at that. We’ve had a senior team management meeting and we started talking about next year’s paint, and how much of the car we will be painting next year, with what color.”
He then told Autosport: “But weight is also a big factor. We’ve got to take as much weight out as we can. So, we’re just in the process of that now.”
Of course, it’s not just Aston Martin that’s facing issues regarding the minimum weight limit for 2022, which is 792 kg (1,746 lbs) as opposed to 746 kg (1,644 lbs) this year. Everything from increased crash test demands to the larger wheels and brakes has made next year’s cars heavier, thus affecting everyone on the grid.
Now, if you think that paint can’t make that much of a difference, think again. This is Formula 1 racing we're talking about here, and teams will grab every advantage they can. It’s why Red Bull switched from gloss to a matte color a few years ago, saving around 600 grams (1.3 lbs).
As for Aston Martin, here’s a suggestion for next year’s livery: go with that bright green that kind of looks like neon yellow – the one you’ve been using on some of your other racing cars, like the Vantage GT4.
