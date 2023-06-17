Aspark Owl's Quarter-Mile Average Speed Record Wasn't a Quarter-Mile Record – Here's Why

The Rimac Nevera's record from 0 to 400 kph and back to 0 was short-lived. Koenigsegg announced on June 16 that the Regera broke it. There is no word on the quarter-mile record, but that probably has to do with the Swedish automaker not talking about that. On May 25, I wrote about two world records that the Aspark Owl broke related to the highest average speed in the quarter mile and the eighth mile. Theoretically, the Nevera was beaten by the Japanese electric hypercar, but not officially – and the reason may surprise you.

70 photos Photo: Guido Ten Brink/SB-Medien