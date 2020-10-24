Apple Expanding in the Porsche World with More Apps Pre-Installed on the Taycan

We might be very far from the moment Apple officially announces the Apple Car, but in the meantime, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s number one priority in the automotive market seems to be making its services available to as many drivers as possible.
And a premium device manufacturer can only join forces with a premium car brand, and after announcing Apple Music for the Porsche Taycan last year, the iPhone maker returns with more news in this regard.
The all-electric Porsche model will come with Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Time-Synced lyrics beginning this month, with the older cars to get it with an update due in January.
Apple Podcasts, which is one of the leading podcast solutions on iOS, was already available on Porsche cars with the help of CarPlay, but this expanded partnership allows the app to be offered natively on the Taycan without the need for connecting an iPhone to the head unit.
The Apple Music Time-Synced lyrics will be displayed on the passenger-side display to avoid driving distractions.
Using the new Apple Podcasts integration in the Porsche Taycan is pretty straightforward, as owners only need to link their Apple IDs with the car. Support for digital assistants and hands-free interaction is also available, only that the whole thing isn’t powered by Siri but by Porsche’s Voice Assistant.
The Apple Music experience comes with several exclusive goodies for Porsche drivers, including playlists created by the German carmaker. And of course, a subscription unleashes the entire content available on Apple Music, with the Cupertino-based tech giant estimating that users would receive access to over 70 million songs. There are 1.5 million shows available on Apple Podcasts, it says.
“A great podcast can make any drive more enjoyable,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music, Beats and International Content. “With Apple Podcasts, drivers can effortlessly catch up on the latest news, hear incredible stories and enjoy the company of their favorite hosts. And with Apple Music, passengers can easily sing along to their favorite songs with Time-Synced Lyrics.”
