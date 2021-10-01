Another Fail Goes Viral. Chevy Driver Damages Trailer Trying to Enter a Parking Garage

As useful as camping trailers are when it comes to road traveling in comfort, towing them around requires some skills or at least some common sense, with both of them obviously missing in this guy’s case. The Chevy Silverado driver in the video below manages to wreck his trailer and put up quite a show in front of an underground parking garage in Las Vegas.
While it is upsetting enough that we have way too many bad drivers on the roads, it is even worse when they try to bite off more than they can chew. And it is all the more reprehensible when they are also too proud to accept others’ help.
This Chevy driver did all of the above and it was all caught on camera. It all happened at the entrance of an underground parking garage in Las Vegas, at the Aria hotel.
First, the driver tries to enter the garage while towing a hefty trailer with what appears to be a Chevy Silverado. As he approaches the entrance, he realizes the trailer is too tall to make it through and tries to reverse it. This is when the show begins, under the amazed looks of passers-by. One of them captured the whole incident on camera.
Several attempts followed with the driver trying to get out of the pickle he got himself in. In addition to having to reverse the trailer, he also had to do it uphill. After multiple fails, including a three-point turn fiasco, the frustration got bigger.
Watching all his desperate and useless attempts, onlookers offered to help but the driver refused it, according to witnesses quoted by ViralHog. Eventually hitting his breaking point, the guy gives up on the idea of reversing out of the driveway and furiously accelerates toward the garage entrance, tearing apart the A/C unit on the roof of his trailer. He then got stuck for hours in the garage, blocking the traffic in the area.
