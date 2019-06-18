autoevolution
 

Another Day, Another Passed Out Driver at the Wheel of a Moving Tesla

Not that this is any less dangerous, but it could be that the latest viral video showing a passed out man at the wheel of a Tesla moving in busy traffic is some form of hoax or stunt.
The video was captured in San Francisco’s Bay Area, in the busy traffic of Friday afternoon. It was first uploaded to the reddit sub-section Idiots in Cars, where it prompted some discussion on whether it could actually be a hoax.

You will also find it at the bottom of the page. Without a doubt, there’s a man at the wheel of the steady-moving white Tesla, and he seems sound asleep. “Passed out” is actually a better description of his state, especially considering that the user who uploaded the video, MiloWee, says that the other drivers were honking desperately so they would wake the dude up.

“Couldn’t believe it… asleep in heavy Friday rush hour traffic in the Bay Area,” MiloWee writes in the caption.

As for the honking, “it worked, but he fell back asleep,” he explained. This got some to thinking that maybe the driver was punking the other motorists or performing this stunt to show how awesome Autopilot actually is.

Even if that’s the case, it’s still very reckless and stupid on his part. Stunt or no stunt, the driver is meant to keep both hands on the wheel and the eyes on the road while on Autopilot, because, despite the name, this mode doesn’t render the car fully autonomous.

“Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time,” Tesla clearly says on its website. “While using Autopilot, it is your responsibility to stay alert, keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times and maintain control of your car.”

