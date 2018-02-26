autoevolution
 

Android Electric Scooter to Let You Play Angry Birds on the Go

26 Feb 2018, 8:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Riding an electric scooter is not as much fun as driving a car. For one, you can’t play your favorite Android game while waiting for the light to turn green. That’s because you usually have to use both hands to maneuver a scooter, leaving none available for caressing the touchscreen of your phone, as all other motorists seem to do while in traffic.
12 photos
2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica2018 Vespa Elettrica
But what if an Android device were to be integrated into the frame of the scooter? How many Angry Birds records will you be able to break then? How many text messages will you be able to answer while riding down busy city streets?

Archos, an electric scooter manufacturer from France, announced last week the introduction of the world’s first Android scooter to address riders’ connectivity needs. Called Citee Connect, it will be available starting this summer for 500 euro (616 dollars).

So, what does an Android scooter means? Simply put, it’s your everyday electric scooter, only boasting an integrated multimedia dashboard. That is a 5-inch touchscreen functioning as your everyday smartphone, powered by a quad-core processor and fitted with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of flash memory.

The device is 3G capable, meaning riders will have access on-the-go to online services, including Google Maps and, why not, Angry Birds. For useful riding information, the device will show speed, distance traveled and remaining battery level.

As for the scooter itself, it is made of aluminum and equipped with large 8.5-inch wheels. Forward motion is made possible by a 250W motor, drawing power from a 36V battery. Fully charged, the battery is good for only 25 kilometers in urban areas (15.5 miles).

Fortunately, the battery can be recharged for an extra 15 percent on the go as well, as the Citee uses a braking energy recovery system. The top speed of the scooter is 22 to 25 km/h (13 to 15 mph).
electric scooter Archos Citee Connect android scooter scooter
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupeSEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPAGANI Huayra RoadsterPAGANI Huayra Roadster ExoticFORD EcoSportFORD EcoSport Small SUVTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll car models  