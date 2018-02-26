Android Electric Scooter to Let You Play Angry Birds on the Go

Riding an electric scooter is not as much fun as driving a car. For one, you can’t play your favorite Android game while waiting for the light to turn green. That’s because you usually have to use both hands to maneuver a scooter, leaving none available for caressing the touchscreen of your phone, as all other motorists seem to do while in traffic.

So, what does an Android scooter means? Simply put, it’s your everyday electric scooter, only boasting an integrated multimedia dashboard. That is a 5-inch touchscreen functioning as your everyday smartphone, powered by a quad-core processor and fitted with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of flash memory.



The device is 3G capable, meaning riders will have access on-the-go to online services, including Google Maps and, why not, Angry Birds. For useful riding information, the device will show speed, distance traveled and remaining battery level.



As for the scooter itself, it is made of aluminum and equipped with large 8.5-inch wheels. Forward motion is made possible by a 250W motor, drawing power from a 36V battery. Fully charged, the battery is good for only 25 kilometers in urban areas (15.5 miles).



But what if an Android device were to be integrated into the frame of the scooter? How many Angry Birds records will you be able to break then? How many text messages will you be able to answer while riding down busy city streets? Archos , an electric scooter manufacturer from France, announced last week the introduction of the world's first Android scooter to address riders' connectivity needs. Called Citee Connect, it will be available starting this summer for 500 euro (616 dollars).