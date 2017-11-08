autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

BMW Motorrad Launches Its First Sub-600CC Scooter At EICMA

8 Nov 2017, 13:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The scooter segment gets more and more important these days, and to attract more buyers, BMW Motorrad just unveiled a smaller variant of its original C 600 model. Welcome the all-new C 400 X, a more compact, smarter mid-size scoot for trendy city dwellers.
32 photos
2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X2018 BMW C 400 X
The 2018 BMW C 400 X is built on a rugged tubular steel frame, with a standard telescopic fork at the front and dual spring struts in back. The suspension and spring tension have been tuned to offer a sporty, dynamic, and fun ride without taking away from comfort. Braking is done by a dual-disc setup at the front while the rear comes with a single disc and all are governed by standard ABS.

Behind the easily recognizable sharp-angled body sits a newly developed single-cylinder engine capable of putting out 34 horsepower, which is mated to a CVT and a torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm with redesigned bearings for minimum vibration. Also standard is the Automatic Stability Control to ensure safety during acceleration on slippery surfaces.

All lights are LED by default, and the dashboard can be further enhanced by an optional multi-functional full-color TFT screen. BMW Motorrad said nothing about the grips or the seat being heated, but there sure is sufficient storage space with two compartments in the front and one Flexcase under the seat.

There is a choice of two paint finishes for the new BMW C 400 X. Zenith Blue metallic gives the new BMW C 400 X a pronounced modern appearance and underscores its athletic properties. In the paint finish Alpine White non-metallic, the distinctive styling of the new BMW C 400 X comes into its own, making it look more technical, compact and light.

The contrasting single seats in grey-black or red-black emphasize the BMW Motorrad mid-size scooter's dynamic appearance, as well as underscoring its additional strengths of agility, easy accessibility, and effortless handling.

bmw c 400 BMW motorcycles scooter bmw c 2017 EICMA
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
BMW models:
BMW R nineTBMW R nineTBMW K 1600BBMW K 1600BBMW R 1200 RBMW R 1200 RBMW G 310 RBMW G 310 RBMW R NINE TBMW R NINE TAll BMW models  