BMW Motorrad Launches Its First Sub-600CC Scooter At EICMA

The scooter segment gets more and more important these days, and to attract more buyers, BMW Motorrad just unveiled a smaller variant of its original C 600
model. Welcome the all-new C 400 X, a more compact, smarter mid-size scoot for trendy city dwellers.
The 2018 BMW C 400 X is built on a rugged tubular steel frame, with a standard telescopic fork at the front and dual spring struts in back. The suspension and spring tension have been tuned to offer a sporty, dynamic, and fun ride without taking away from comfort. Braking is done by a dual-disc setup at the front while the rear comes with a single disc and all are governed by standard ABS
.
Behind the easily recognizable sharp-angled body sits a newly developed single-cylinder engine capable of putting out 34 horsepower, which is mated to a CVT
and a torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm with redesigned bearings for minimum vibration. Also standard is the Automatic Stability Control to ensure safety during acceleration on slippery surfaces.
All lights are LED by default, and the dashboard can be further enhanced by an optional multi-functional full-color TFT screen. BMW Motorrad said nothing about the grips or the seat being heated, but there sure is sufficient storage space with two compartments in the front and one Flexcase under the seat.
There is a choice of two paint finishes for the new BMW
C 400 X. Zenith Blue metallic gives the new BMW C 400 X a pronounced modern appearance and underscores its athletic properties. In the paint finish Alpine White non-metallic, the distinctive styling of the new BMW C 400 X comes into its own, making it look more technical, compact and light.
The contrasting single seats in grey-black or red-black emphasize the BMW Motorrad mid-size scooter's dynamic appearance, as well as underscoring its additional strengths of agility, easy accessibility, and effortless handling.