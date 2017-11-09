2018 Vespa Elettrica Goes Live At EICMA

As with the other Vespa’s in the range, the Elettrica is all about style, functionality, and customization but with the added gains from using an all-electric powertrain - ease of use and eco-friendliness.
The core of the 2018 Vespa Elettrica is a unit capable of delivering a continuous power of 2 kW (2.7 HP
) and a peak of 4 kW (5.4 HP). Pair these values with a maximum torque of over 200 Nm (147 lb-ft), and you can tell this is a lot better than any other 50 cc scooter, especially when it comes to acceleration.
An energy recovery system is present as well to harness part of the power back into the battery when braking, and the scooter is said to offer a maximum range of 100 km (62 miles). The lithium-ion battery and the motor need no special requirements, and all you need to do is to plug it into an outlet to recharge.
A full charge takes 4 hours, and the battery is said to provide excellent efficiency for up to 1000 charging cycles, which should translate into a range between 50,000 and 70,000 km or 10 years of usage around the city. After that, the battery’s efficiency will be at 80%, still perfectly usable but not offering the full range.
As with other modern rides, the Vespa
Elettrica has two riding modes (Eco and Power), plenty storage room under the seat, LED lights, and even a new Vespa Multimedia Platform, a system that lets you connect your smartphone to the scooter and manage some of its functions via the new 4.3-inch color TFT display that acts as the instrument panel.
If your commute is a bit longer than usual, the Vespa Elettrica X offers a range of up to 200 km (124 miles) thanks to a gasoline-fed generator that recharges the battery. However, this model uses a smaller battery to make room for the engine and fuel tank, so with the generator off it only offers a range of 50 km (31 miles).
The Elettrica comes in a special chrome grey finish with metallic reflections, around which the customer can choose to tailer many distinctive details. The profile that runs along the entire perimeter of the shield, the border of the wheel rims, profile of the nameplate, the seat and other bits and bobs can be had in seven colors - Azzurro Elettrico, Rame, Cromo, Giallo Lampo, Verde Boreale, Nero Profondo, and Nero Fumo.