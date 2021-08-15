Android Auto Update Breaking Down a Key Feature, Fixes Pretty Much Useless

The experience with Android Auto is sometimes a crazy rollercoaster ride, and more often than not, installing the latest updates is something as unpredictable as playing the Russian roulette.
Things that work perfectly fine before the update could end up completely broken for absolutely no clear reason, and unfortunately for Android Auto users out there, it usually takes Google up to several months to eventually deliver a fix that actually works.
The same seems to be happening right now after a recent Android Auto update – most people explain the change happens in version 6.7, so there’s a chance this latest release is the one causing the whole thing.
More specifically, Google users who turned to the official support forums indicate that Android Auto is no longer capable of reading out their messages, even if they manually press the play button.
The typical workarounds don’t seem to make any difference, but on the other hand, there are two solutions currently available on the support forums and which are supposed to bring things back to normal.
One of the suggestions highlighted by the Android Auto team itself comes down to changing the text-to-speech engine to Google TTS. To do this, on your Android phone, head over to Settings > Accessibility > Text-to-speech > Preferred engine and enable Google Text-to-speech.
In addition, you’re also recommended to disable the feature called Use Wi-Fi only.
Someone else suggests re-enabling notifications in the Google app. For some reason, these could end up being disabled completely, so you should manually check to see if they’re still active, and if they’re not, turn them back on manually.
On the other hand, users struggling with this problem claim neither workaround produces any change, in which case Google is the only one that could come up with a full fix. The good news is the Android Auto is already aware of the problem, yet an ETA for a patch isn’t yet available.
