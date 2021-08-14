YouTube Music Playing the Same Artist Makes Everyone Miss Google Play Music

BMW X5 Le Mans: The Forgotten Concept With a Race-Bred 700-HP V12 Under the Hood

Last year, Google made a change that not everybody agreed with: the company killed off Google Play Music and recommended everybody to make the switch to YouTube Music. 6 photos



For example,



One of the most recent problems hitting both the phone and the car experiences concerns the song recommendation engine bundled with YouTube Music.



As it turns out, some users receive a suggestion to play the same artist over and over again, even though they didn’t even previously like any of their songs. In other words, YouTube Music keeps insisting on playing the same artist even though the user skips their songs.



The only way to deal with the whole thing is to spam the dislike button and therefore make YouTube Music know you don’t want to listen to any of their songs. Especially, this isn’t necessarily a convenient solution, especially if you want to play one or two songs from that artist, but it’s pretty much the only way to avoid being recommended the same band over and over again.



At this point, it’s not exactly why this is happening, but unfortunately, Google is yet to acknowledge the problem and at least let users know how exactly they can avoid it on their devices.



