Android Auto Suddenly Forgets How It Should Handle Phone Calls

The phone call support bundled with Android Auto is one of the most important features of the app, as it reduces the distraction behind the wheel in a substantial manner.
But as Android Auto users find out the hard way every once in a while, the way the app handles phone calls is glitchy, to say the least. And such a problem now seems to impact a bunch of users out there, as they’re reporting a bug causing the audio of the incoming calls to be routed to the phone speakers.
In other words, when receiving a new phone call and Android Auto is running on the car’s head unit, picking it up sends the audio to the mobile device instead of the speakers in the car. It goes without saying that talking on the phone is much harder this way, especially because the volume is rather low, and the mobile device must be switched to the speaker mode to at least hear something.
No workaround is known to exist, and according to people who came across this glitch, it’s also happening on the latest versions of the app. In other words, the recently-released Android Auto 7.4 is exhibiting the same problem, so right now, it’s hard to tell if there’s a fix to bring things back to normal.
Google hasn’t acknowledged this bug either, which means users are pretty much all alone in their attempt to find a way to restore the phone calls in their cars.
What we don’t know, on the other hand, is whether the bug is being encountered on Android 12 or not. The update to the new operating system version has so far been a crazy rollercoaster ride, so if the new operating system is the one to blame for the whole thing, going back to Android 11 could be the only solution until Google comes up with a fix.
The good news is that not a lot of people seem to be affected, but Google should still investigate the error, nonetheless.
