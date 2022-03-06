Android Auto 7.4 Is Now Available for Download

Google has recently released a new stable version of Android Auto, but the rollout through the Google Play Store is happening in stages.
In other words, not everybody is getting Android Auto 7.4 at the same time, so some users might have to wait longer than others to receive the update.
As for what’s new in this new release, Google obviously hasn’t provided a changelog to offer more information in this regard, so we’ll assume the update is first and foremost focused on performance improvements and bug fixes.
On the other hand, we certainly know what’s not available in this update.
The Coolwalk update, which everybody is obviously eagerly waiting to try out, is still nowhere to be seen, most likely as Google keeps working on it in the testing builds.
Coolkwalk is a major refresh of Android Auto, and it includes a new CarPlay dashboard-inspired interface that allows users to run multiple apps side by side. Just like the CarPlay dashboard, Coolwalk offers the largest screen estate to the navigation app, be it Google Maps, Waze, or any other alternative.
At the same time, it also provides access to essential music playback controls while also displaying various information, including the weather forecast.
Google has so far remained tight-lipped as to when Coolwalk is supposed to go live, but on the other hand, we expect the debut to happen at some point in the summer, possibly around the company’s I/O developer conference.
Most likely, the update to Android Auto 7.4 includes a series of fixes addressing bugs that have plagued the app recently, but given no changelog is available, it’s up to users to figure out what’s been improved in this new version.
If you don’t want to wait for the Google Play Store rollout to reach your device, you can always download the stand-alone APK installer and deploy the latest version of Android Auto manually on your Android device.
