Google Announces Mysterious Critical Fixes for Android Auto

More on this:

1 Android Auto Leaves Phones Without Internet Access, Good Luck Figuring Out Why

2 Google Maps Disappears From Android Auto, Here’s a Fix If You Don’t Want to Use Waze

3 Widespread Android Auto Error Gets a Quiet Fix, Messy Icons Gone Now

4 Microsoft Announces Android Auto Improvements for Its Android Phone

5 All But Confirmed: Android Auto Broken Down on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra