Google Announces Mysterious Critical Fixes for Android Auto

The consensus right now is that Android Auto requires a lot of bug fixes and general polishing to become the daily companion drivers out there need when getting behind the wheel.
Google is certainly working on this front, and the improvements the company rolls out aren’t always included in new versions of Android Auto but also in the other components that power certain capabilities within the app.
The most recent Google system update, for example, comes with good news for Android Auto users as well, though the Mountain View-based search giant has provided very few specifics in this regard.
The company claims the March 2022 Google system update comes with critical fixes for Android Auto, and while no additional info has been shared, it mentions “bug fixes for device connectivity” among the improvements that are included.
Android Auto has experienced plenty of connectivity problems lately, and some of the most widespread affect the Google Pixel 6 and the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Given Google hasn’t elaborated on this device connectivity update, it’s hard to tell if it’s managed to correct these problems or it just targeted other errors on Android Auto.
The rest of the update focuses on bugs in Android, so if anything, Android Auto should now provide a smoother connection experience for some lucky users out there.
In the meantime, Google has plenty of problems to focus on when it comes to the experience behind the wheel. As said, the number of people complaining of connectivity issues with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra keeps growing, but at this point, it’s not known who’s to blame for the whole thing.
While Google is currently looking into all these reports, Samsung has remained tight-lipped on the widespread glitch hitting its flagship device, so without any official statements, it’s hard to estimate when a fix could finally be provided to users.
