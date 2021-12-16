Five Awkwardly-Named Mopars You Never Knew Existed

Android Auto Keeps Resetting Music Settings, Users Claim Google Plays Dirty

Last year, Google introduced an Android Auto change that not everybody was a big fan of: the company killed off Google Play Music and tried to move users to YouTube Music. 6 photos



Now that Google Play Music is no more, YouTube Music is obviously Google’s recommended choice not only on Android mobile devices but in the car as well. But since the Mountain View-based search giant keeps insisting so much on



A glitch that was recently discovered by Android Auto users and reported here on Google’s forums causes



In other words, while users manually configure another app as the default music app in Google Assistant, YouTube Music keeps coming back overnight as the configured choice.



This makes it harder to listen to music in the car with Android Auto on the head unit, as the app always tries to launch YouTube Music, obviously recommending a subscription for access to the entire feature lineup.



“I do not want to use YouTube Music and do not have it installed on my phone. All of my music is stored locally on my phone,” someone says on the



Of course, it was just a matter of time until people out there started thinking of dirty tactics employed by Google to push more users to YouTube Music, though this really doesn’t seem to be the case here.



