Another Popular App Is Now Available on Android Auto

The number of apps available on Android Auto is continuously growing, and without a doubt, this isn’t by any means a surprise. 6 photos



According to Google’s very own statistics,



So there’s pretty much no reason not to bring an app to Android Auto, and Soundcloud apparently got the message and updated its Android client to also support the car-optimized experience.



We’ve known for a while that Soundcloud was working on an Android Auto app, but little was known as to when the company was planning a release. The Android Auto support rolled out for the first users nearly a month ago, and now it looks like it’s becoming available for the majority of users as part of the latest version published on the Google Play Store.



Soundcloud on Android Auto comes with the same great features as on the mobile version, so you can listen to your favorite tunes and control the playback right from the head unit in your car.



For some reason, it looks like Soundcloud might need to be manually enabled to show up on Android Auto. This means you must head over to the app list on Android Auto and make sure Soundcloud is activated.



For the time being, however, it looks like the Android Auto version of Soundcloud still requires additional polishing, as some features are currently missing. As reported on reddit, the app doesn't always remember the track you were listening to when turning off the engine, so it's not able to resume the playback when turning it on again, as it's the case with Spotify for instance.