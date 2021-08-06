Who Needs YouTube Music When Waze Users Get 2 Months of Audible for Free

While some people still prefer to listen to their own libraries of media files while driving, many others just go for the more convenient way and purchase a subscription to the likes of Spotify, YouTube Music, or others to always have their content with them wherever they go.
This is also the reason Spotify and Google invest so much in their car-optimized experience in the first place, as drivers account for an important share of their userbases.
In theory, you’d normally expect a match between Google-owned Waze and YouTube Music to be somewhat exclusive, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the navigation app isn’t open to other collaborations with third-party companies.
And the living proof is a recently released campaign that provides Waze users with two months of free access to Audible Plus content.
In other words, if you’re new to Audible, you can now access original content, audiobooks, meditation, podcasts, and sleep tracks right in your car as long as you use Waze, all without paying a single cent (as a matter of fact, you’d better pay attention to those sleep tracks because, you know, nobody wants you to get sleep while still driving).
The campaign includes two full months of access to Audible Plus, after which you’ll have to pay $7.95 per month. You can cancel anytime, and you obviously won’t be charged if you do this before the two free months of premium access come to an end.
If you’re a long-time Waze user, you probably know already the navigation app comes with a series of integrated media services, including YouTube Music, Spotify, and even Audible. Thanks to this integration, users can easily control the playback without leaving the Waze UI, which obviously comes in pretty handy especially because you no longer have to switch screens. And we all know how important this is when driving.
The campaign is available until December 1, only if you don’t already have an Audible account.
