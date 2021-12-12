Unannounced Google Maps Change on Android Auto Makes Traffic Information Almost Useless

One of the most useful features bundled with Google Maps is the traffic information it displays on both Android and iPhone, with users, therefore, being able to anticipate the conditions much more accurately.
Just like Waze, Google Maps uses a very simple approach to display traffic details on the map: it employs colored lines that are shown on top of the roads.
A green line, for instance, means you’re almost the only driver on the road, while a red line indicates you’re about to enter a traffic jam with bumper-to-bumper traffic.
However, an unannounced change that some users are now coming across is making these traffic lines almost useless for users on Android and Android Auto. And it’s all because the lines are much thinner now, so it’s very hard to see them on the display of the mobile device or the head unit.
The Mountain View-based search giant hasn’t announced this mysterious update, so users are gradually noticing it, with some complaining here on Google’s forums that observing the traffic conditions is much harder now.
“The lines on my Maps have absolutely gotten WAY thinner about 3 weeks ago and it is driving me absolutely crazy! I use Android auto as well, and it is even worse. The traffic lines are so thin, they are barely noticeable, and the traffic lines on smaller streets are broken up, and extremely tiny to can't even see them unless you squint your eyes,” someone says on the forums.
For some reason, clearing the cache and the data in Google Maps brings the classic traffic lines back to the application, but on the other hand, this only does the trick for a very limited number of users.
For others, nothing seems to work, which means Google is the only one that can now fix this blunder and make the traffic information easy to use again.
