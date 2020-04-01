Ford GT40 "Offroad Bully" Keeps a Spare Wheel in Its Frunk

3 1971 Mustang Boss 351 Is the Bad Boy Ford of the Week

2 Ford Moving in “Trump Time” to Make Ventilators, 50,000 Coming After Easter

1 Ford to Keep North American Plants Closed, No End in Sight

More on this:

An iPhone Is All You’ll Need to Play with a 3D Version of the 2020 Ford Mustang

Google’s investments in augmented reality continue, and in the coming months Android and iPhone users will be able to play with more than 3D animals. 9 photos



In other words, car aficionados across the world will be able to create a 3D version of a car and “park” it anywhere using the camera of their phones. Viewing a car in space will have the same requirements as it has today, the most important of which is using a supported smartphone.



According to a report from



Both the



Other car models are expected soon as well, especially as some automakers have already partnered with Google on various projects. Volvo, for instance, has been named as an AR partner for ARCore from the very beginning.



As for what phone you’ll be allowed to use to play with these cars, pretty much any supported iPhone will be able to do this. This means the iPhone 6s and newer all support Google’s ARCore services, so if you’re already using an iPhone 11, you’re good to go.



When it comes to Android, the majority of mid-range and high-end phones from Samsung models are supported as well. Google’s entire Pixel lineup can run ARCore services just fine, and so can all OnePlus smartphones beginning with the OnePlus 3T.



The full list of phones supporting ARCore is available at Google The ARCore technology powered by Google is already bundled into Google Search, but the Mountain View-based company is planning several notable updates, including the addition of cars.In other words, car aficionados across the world will be able to create a 3D version of a car and “park” it anywhere using the camera of their phones. Viewing a car in space will have the same requirements as it has today, the most important of which is using a supported smartphone.According to a report from 9to5Google , the search giant has recently updated the XML list of 3D objects that are supported by its application, and by the looks of things, there are two car models added recently.Both the 2020 Ford Mustang and the 2020 Kia Telluride will soon make their AR debut on Google’s app, so Android and iPhone users will be able to generate a 3D model that they can visualize with the camera of their smartphones.Other car models are expected soon as well, especially as some automakers have already partnered with Google on various projects. Volvo, for instance, has been named as an AR partner for ARCore from the very beginning.As for what phone you’ll be allowed to use to play with these cars, pretty much any supported iPhone will be able to do this. This means the iPhone 6s and newer all support Google’s ARCore services, so if you’re already using an iPhone 11, you’re good to go.When it comes to Android, the majority of mid-range and high-end phones from Samsung models are supported as well. Google’s entire Pixel lineup can run ARCore services just fine, and so can all OnePlus smartphones beginning with the OnePlus 3T.The full list of phones supporting ARCore is available at Google here