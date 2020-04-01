Ford GT40 "Offroad Bully" Keeps a Spare Wheel in Its Frunk

View this post on Instagram

Some might think this is post apocalyptic, but it really isn’t. Properly useless other than driving in roughy terrain. Really just another look at the Ford gt40 from a while back from a different... perspective, while I get the other billion jobs done *% . . Hope you’re all doing good and keeping safe! . . . . . #fordgt #fordgt40 #gt40 #offroad #prerunnner #customcars #yd #yasiddesign #alyasid #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Mar 31, 2020 at 8:54am PDT