America’s 2022 Nissan Armada Is the Same, but Different

The Trailer Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control are options, and all models get standard front-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive system is a $3,000 extra across the range. Pricing still starts at $48,900 for the entry-level model, before the $1,495 destination charge and dealer fees, which offers seating for eight, and the brand’s Safety Shield 360 array of driver assistance gear, together with the Intelligent Lane Intervention, Blind Spot Intervention, and Forward Collision Warning.The SV trim level can be ordered from $52,900, again unchanged from the 2021MY , yet the SL is $410 more expensive, at $56,710. The range-topping Platinum still has an MSRP of $65,300, and for the new model year, it adds a one-touch, power-folding function for the third-row. Nissan kept the Midnight Edition, albeit as a package, with darkened details inside and out.Speaking of things that cost more, these also include the Appearance Package for the SV grade, which will set buyers back $2,500. The Midnight Edition is reserved for the SL specification of the 2022 Armada and costs $1,990, and the rear individual captain’s chairs can only be equipped to the SL and Platinum, in return for $650.The Pearl White paint finish costs another $395 and is available on all models save for the S. The roof rail crossbars will set you back $380 for the two top grades, and the illuminated scuff plates and welcome lighting, priced at $375 and $395 respectively, are reserved for the Platinum.Power still comes from the same 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine , rated at 400 horsepower (406 PS / 298) and 413 pound-feet (560 Nm) of torque. Nissan claims that it offers a best-in-class towing capacity of 8,500 pounds (3,856 kg), depending on the configuration.The Trailer Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control are options, and all models get standard front-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive system is a $3,000 extra across the range.