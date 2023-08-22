Alpine A110 R-Based Prototype Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Might Be Called A110 RS

A few years back, Alpine was revived in the form of a standalone brand with the A110. The French company's mid-engine berlinette welcomed the GT and S versions in 2021 as 2022 models, after which the R rolled out in October 2022 for 2023 with less weight and greater downforce than the S.
Alpine won't stop here, though. Our spy photographers captured an R-based prototype at the Nurburgring. Even more extreme than the R from the standpoint of aerodynamics, the newcomer blurs the line between road car and full-on racing car.
Up front, you'll notice canards on either side of the bumper. The splitter is more prominent, whereas the Emmentaler-styled frunk lid offers passersby a clear indication of this vehicle's character. Moving to the sides, the mismatched wheels are different from the R as well. Pictured with red brake calipers and Michelin rubber boots, this fellow appears to feature the same diffuser, twin exhaust, fixed wing, and rear window cover as the R on which it's based.
Look even closer, and you'll identify a fin attached to the rear window cover. The canards, front splitter, both side skirts, and rear aerodynamic diffuser appear to be carbon fiber. The R's frunk lid and rear window cover are carbon fiber as well, thus helping the R shed 34 kilograms off the S. More specifically, Alpine quotes 1,082 kilos (2,385 pounds).
It's hard to imagine this one being even lighter, though. Potentially dubbed RS, the most hardcore A110 of them all should pack a four-cylinder turbo. The Renault-designed engine of everything from the A110 to the R displaces 1.8 liters. Codenamed M5P, said lump develops up to 300 metric horsepower in the R, converting to 296 mechanical ponies.
While that may not seem like much, remember that an R is far more powerful and slightly lighter than an MX-5 with the 2.0-liter engine. It's also worth remembering that a mid-engine layout and double wishbone suspension at every corner is a better package than the MX-5's front-engine, front double-wishbone, and rear multi-link arrangement.
As opposed to the Mazda, the Alpine doesn't come with a manual or a torque-converter automatic. The sole transmission available in the A110 is a DCT supplied by Magna Powertrain, as in the company that also supplies the reverseless dual-clutch gearbox of the Ferrari SF90 and SF90 XX.
Hearsay suggests the mystery prototype may also be yet another special edition of the R, potentially dubbed R Trophy. The no-nonsense R already has two under its belt, named after Formula 1 two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Only 32 units of the A110 R Fernando Alonso will be made, plus 100 units of the A110 Le Mans to mark the endurance race's centenary.
It's too early to tell how much the RS or R Trophy – whatever may be called – will cost. For future reference, Alpine is asking 112,000 euros for the R in France at press time, a bundle of cash that converts to $121,455 at current exchange rates.
Up front, you'll notice canards on either side of the bumper. The splitter is more prominent, whereas the Emmentaler-styled frunk lid offers passersby a clear indication of this vehicle's character. Moving to the sides, the mismatched wheels are different from the R as well. Pictured with red brake calipers and Michelin rubber boots, this fellow appears to feature the same diffuser, twin exhaust, fixed wing, and rear window cover as the R on which it's based.
Look even closer, and you'll identify a fin attached to the rear window cover. The canards, front splitter, both side skirts, and rear aerodynamic diffuser appear to be carbon fiber. The R's frunk lid and rear window cover are carbon fiber as well, thus helping the R shed 34 kilograms off the S. More specifically, Alpine quotes 1,082 kilos (2,385 pounds).
It's hard to imagine this one being even lighter, though. Potentially dubbed RS, the most hardcore A110 of them all should pack a four-cylinder turbo. The Renault-designed engine of everything from the A110 to the R displaces 1.8 liters. Codenamed M5P, said lump develops up to 300 metric horsepower in the R, converting to 296 mechanical ponies.
While that may not seem like much, remember that an R is far more powerful and slightly lighter than an MX-5 with the 2.0-liter engine. It's also worth remembering that a mid-engine layout and double wishbone suspension at every corner is a better package than the MX-5's front-engine, front double-wishbone, and rear multi-link arrangement.
As opposed to the Mazda, the Alpine doesn't come with a manual or a torque-converter automatic. The sole transmission available in the A110 is a DCT supplied by Magna Powertrain, as in the company that also supplies the reverseless dual-clutch gearbox of the Ferrari SF90 and SF90 XX.
Hearsay suggests the mystery prototype may also be yet another special edition of the R, potentially dubbed R Trophy. The no-nonsense R already has two under its belt, named after Formula 1 two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Only 32 units of the A110 R Fernando Alonso will be made, plus 100 units of the A110 Le Mans to mark the endurance race's centenary.
It's too early to tell how much the RS or R Trophy – whatever may be called – will cost. For future reference, Alpine is asking 112,000 euros for the R in France at press time, a bundle of cash that converts to $121,455 at current exchange rates.