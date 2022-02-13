All-Original, Impeccable 1983 DeLorean DMC-12 Is a Perfect Time Capsule

It seems that ‘80s nostalgia is here to stay for a while longer, and this also applies to cars from that era. You can never go wrong with a classic, they say. You also can’t go wrong with an ‘80s icon like a DeLorean DMC-12.
The DeLorean DMC-12 is, without a doubt, one of the most fascinating, controversial and influential stories in the automotive industry. A failed experiment at the time, the DMC-12 became an icon with the passage of time, and its valuation has increased even more in recent years. As such, for a car collector, a DMC-12 can be a solid investment at the moment.
That’s the point a Florida-based dealership is trying to make in relation with a pristine, all-original DMC-12 they’re offering for sale. DeLorean produced some 9,000 DMC-12s, of which an estimated 6,500 have survived to this day. This means that, while a collectible, a DeLorean isn’t exactly rare – but this one claims to be.
It’s a 1983 model with the 5-speed manual transmission and in impeccable condition. It’s also been kept in a controlled environment since 1986, when it was put into storage by the original owner, after just 5,000 miles (8,046 km) on the road. “Probably the most original DeLorean in existence,” reads the description of the listing, and it’s probably accurate, considering it’s still wearing the factory Goodyear NTC tires dated 1981.
Some work has been done on the car, all of it with DeLorean parts. The listing notes a replaced fuel pump, oil filter and coolant, rebuilt calipers, a replaced headliner, and new doors and luggage compartment struts. The exterior is as-new, and the black leather seats are in excellent condition.
And now for the sucker punch: the DeLorean is asking $98,000. This is almost double to the average price of a manual-transmission DMC-12 in decent condition, but then again, this one claims to be “the most original.”
