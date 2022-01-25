DeLorean’s Alleged Son Is Trying to Sell Three-Wheel DeLorean DMCs to the Taliban

The DeLorean dream lives on, though this is probably not the continuation you were thinking of, or hoping for. This DeLorean dream somehow involves only three wheels and the Taliban, so go ahead and call it a nightmare, if you will.





Last October, we covered a very interesting story about a man who has been claiming for years to be John DeLorean’s illegitimate child , fathered during a wild night in Newquay, Cornwall. Tyler DeLorean, Ty for short, isn’t just bragging about the association: he’s also taken it upon himself to revive the DeLorean company and its iconic car, and is convinced that it would not have gone broke had he been around to help out.As the saying goes, it’s never too late. For the past couple of years, Tyler DeLorean has been tinkering away on Reliant Rialtos, creating a hybrid he calls the DeLorean DMC-21, because it’s “the future.” He says it’s based on the original 1981 DeLorean plans, but you still get a three-wheel Rialto modified to pose as a DeLorean, including remote-controlled gullwing doors, a mini flux capacitor , a waterproof stereo, and plenty of DMC badging throughout.Last we heard of Tyler DeLorean, he was getting sued by the real DeLorean Motor Company , the one based in Texas, which still holds all the rights to the DeLorean car . To his surprise, the company was not ok with him taking the DMC badging and plastering it all over his Rialto as if he owned it (the badging, not the Rialto), let alone with his plans to sell these three-wheelers at $25,000 / £20,000 a pop.Tyler DeLorean is clearly not the man to let himself be intimidated by something as trivial as a lawsuit, so he’s been making progress with his plans of taking the three-wheel DeLorean of the future into mass production. In fact, he tells CornwallLive , he’s been getting offers from all over the place. The Indian government wants a piece of the action, and so do a bunch of big-shot movie producers. Even the Taliban has reached out to Tyler by email to let him know that they like what they see and they want to see more of it – specifically, mass-produced units on the roads of Afghanistan.“They emailed me saying they want to invest in and mass produce my cars,” Ty says. “They want to use them for government officials and they said the head of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada signed it off and I’m now dealing with his deputy and the transport minister.”There is a big issue with this incredible (in the most literal sense) piece of news, and it’s not the fact that Tyler DeLorean might be fibbing. Trading with the Taliban is illegal, and that’s that.One has to give it up to a player whose hustle is as impressive as Ty’s here. To go from being sued for copyright infringement to asking for donations so you can pay for your attorneys in court, to saying you’re still very much in the business that got you sued in the first place – that takes guts. And a complete lack of common sense, but that’s a different thing. Tyler DeLorean is in it to win, and he will stop at nothing until he hits the wall – the concrete wall of reality.In the meantime, hop along for the entertaining ride: Tyler DeLorean is not easily discouraged. As you can see in the video below, where he’s rocking some wicked red shoes (fashun, who dis?), he’s still talking about making a four-wheel version of his the new DeLorean DMC and he believes he will take it into mass production. “God bless him” is perhaps an appropriate response to this kind ofdelusion.